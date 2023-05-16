Jennifer Aniston discriminates against Angelina Jolie

Jennifer Aniston seems to have forgiven every women who has dated Brad Pitt except for Angelina Jolie.

Aniston's reaction to Gwyneth Paltrow latest Instagram post suggested that she not only follows the actress but also holds no grudge against her.

It also gave the impression that she discriminates against the women who Brad Pitt dated in the past.

Penelope Cruz, Demi Moore, Tom Brady, Paris Hilton, Kate Hudson and others were prominent among those who commented on Gwyneth Paltrow's post dedicated to her daughter on Mother's Day.



Reeese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston and Jennifer Meyers also liked the "Iron Man" actress' post.

Angelina Jolie, the former wife of Brad Pitt, is followed by more than 14 million people on Instagram but Jennifer Aniston is one of the high profile celebrities who is conspicuous by her absence from the list of her followers.



It also shows her grudge against Jolie runs deeper than it looks.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie started dating during the filming of their film Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2004 when the former was still married to Jennifer Aniston.

The former "Friends" star and Pitt were married from 2000 and 2005.