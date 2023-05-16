 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday May 16, 2023
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Aniston discriminates against Angelina Jolie

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 16, 2023

Jennifer Aniston discriminates against Angelina Jolie

Jennifer Aniston seems to have forgiven every women who has dated Brad Pitt except for Angelina Jolie.

Aniston's reaction to Gwyneth Paltrow latest Instagram post suggested that she not only follows the actress but also holds no grudge against her.

It also gave the impression that she discriminates against the women who Brad Pitt dated in the past.

Jennifer Aniston discriminates against Angelina Jolie

Penelope Cruz, Demi Moore, Tom Brady, Paris Hilton, Kate Hudson and others were prominent among those who commented on Gwyneth Paltrow's post dedicated to her daughter on Mother's Day.

Reeese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston and Jennifer Meyers also liked the "Iron Man" actress' post.

Angelina Jolie, the former wife of Brad Pitt, is followed by more than 14 million people on Instagram but Jennifer Aniston is one of the high profile celebrities who is conspicuous by her absence from the list of her followers.

It also shows her grudge against Jolie runs deeper than it looks.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie started dating during the filming of their film Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2004 when the former was still married to Jennifer Aniston.

The former "Friends" star and Pitt were married from 2000 and 2005.

More From Entertainment:

Blake Shelton reflects on 'The Voice' end

Blake Shelton reflects on 'The Voice' end
Chris Pratt brands 'toxic' for ex-wife snub on Mother's Day

Chris Pratt brands 'toxic' for ex-wife snub on Mother's Day
Prince William teases Harry with his homage to King Charles?

Prince William teases Harry with his homage to King Charles?
Megan Fox puts her killer curves on display in latest photoshoot

Megan Fox puts her killer curves on display in latest photoshoot
50 Cent admits 2022 'Super Bowl' mistake

50 Cent admits 2022 'Super Bowl' mistake
Johnny Depp hits Cannes Red Carpet amid backlash

Johnny Depp hits Cannes Red Carpet amid backlash
Cannes juror Brie Larson dodges question on Johnny Depp’s controversial film

Cannes juror Brie Larson dodges question on Johnny Depp’s controversial film
Netflix’s ‘Black Knight’ is hit with allegations of plagiarism

Netflix’s ‘Black Knight’ is hit with allegations of plagiarism
These K-pop agencies disagree with new bill to protect underage idols

These K-pop agencies disagree with new bill to protect underage idols
K-pop soloist IU donates $186, 800 on her birthday

K-pop soloist IU donates $186, 800 on her birthday
‘Cleopatra’ star Craig Russell says he could’ve died before surgery for brain tumor

‘Cleopatra’ star Craig Russell says he could’ve died before surgery for brain tumor
Johnny Depp 'trolls' Amber Heard supporters after they launch #CannesYouNot campaign video

Johnny Depp 'trolls' Amber Heard supporters after they launch #CannesYouNot campaign