Tuesday May 16, 2023
Megan Fox puts her killer curves on display in latest photoshoot

Machine Gun Kelly's sweetheart Megan Fox has left fans feeling a bit hot under the collar with her latest photo shoot for a magazine's cover.

The 36-year-old left fans in awe with her latest pictures, looking out of this world in the crystal blue waters.

The actress actress put her killer curves on display during the stunning photo shoot to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated.

Megan sent the temperatures soring as she risked a wardrobe malfunction as she put on a few seashells for the iconic shoot.

In one of the pictures, the actress is seen kneeling down in the sand and had the seashells strategically placed to cover her toned body, taking the breath of her fans away with her style while looking directly into the camera lens.

She left her famous raven black hair falling around her face in beach waves to elevate her look. During the iconic shoot, the actress also donned several other bikinis and swimsuits.

