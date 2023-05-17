Billie Eilish, Jesse Rutherford split after year of dating

 
Wednesday May 17, 2023
Singing sensations Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford have reportedly called it quits after a year of dating.

"We can confirm Billie and Jesse did split amicably and remained good friends," the Bad Guy singer’s rep told Page Six Wednesday.

Rutherford and Eilish have not been seen together since Coachella in April.

The two musicians were seen keeping a low profile at the music festival in Indio, Calif. The Lovely singer then attended the Met Gala in May without Rutherford. 

Eilish stole the limelight at fashion’s biggest night in a sheer dress. She was later seen getting cozy with Love, Victor actress Ava Capri, who is queer, at an afterparty.

However, Eilish’s rep notes that any speculation about cheating is “false.” 

They were first romantically linked in October 2022 and went Instagram-official on Nov. 1. The musicians then made their red carpet debuts in wrapped in Gucci blankets at the LACMA Art + Film Gala later that month.

Gushing about dating Rutherford, Eilish told Vanity Fair: "I managed to get my way to a point in my life where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f–king f–ker alive, but pulled him."

