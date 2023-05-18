 
Thursday May 18, 2023
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's car chase grim reminder of Princess Diana's death?

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle narrowly escaped a mishap during a "catastrophic" car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi in New York on Tuesday.

The "relentless pursuit" seems to be a grim reminder of the 1997 accident in which Prince William and Harry's mom Princess Diana died.

It lasted over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two New York Police Department officers.

It occurred when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were returning after attending the Ms. Foundation's ceremony where Meghan was honoured with an award for women and feminist movements.

The incident renewed the memory of Princess Diana's tragic death. The princess passed away at the age of 36 in 1997, which was blamed on the paparazzi who had been following the princess while she drove through Paris.

The late Princess's Diana's boyfriend Dodi Fayed, and her chauffeur, Henri Paul also lost their lives in the fatal accident.

The Duke of Sussex, who was 12-years-old when her mom breathed her last, explained in his "Spare" memoir he wanted “go through the tunnel” at precisely “65 miles per hour” after his mum died in a crash crash in Paris in 1997.

He wrote: “The exact speed Mummy’s car had supposedly been driving, according to police, at the time of the crash. "Not 120 miles per hour, as the press originally reported."

The California-based couple are understood to have been followed by half a dozen blacked-out vehicles which were being driven by unidentified people.

At least one other is said to have been photographing while driving. One of the cars is also thought to have illegally blocked a moving vehicle. Prince Archie and Lilibet's parents reportedly didn't want paparazzi to know where they were going so they were driven across 57th street and other streets for about an hour and fifteen minutes.

However, Harry and Meghan are 'shaken but safe' after 'near-catastrophic,' car chase involving paparazzi.

