Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady are NOT dating despite speculations

Kim Kardashian is not romantically involved with Tom Brady despite speculations that the two are dating after parting ways from their respective partners last year.



The reality TV megastar and the former NFL player were reportedly in contact as Brady was helping Kardashian in house hunting in his neighbourhood.

Since then, it was being speculated that the two have been involved romantically, however, dismissing all rumours, a source told E! News that Brady and Kardashian are just “friends.”

"They have friends and business partners in common, but [are] not dating," the source said before alluding that Kardashian does not have time for a romance these days.

"Kim is very focused on her kids, her businesses, law school and preparing for American Horror Story, which starts production next month,” the insider added.

A representative for Brady, who got divorced from ex Gisele Bundchen last year, also denied the rumours in a chat with People Magazine.

Speaking of the duo’s interaction regarding Kardashian’s property hunt, a source told The Sun that the Skims founder has been asking Brady for property advice.

"He set her up with a few places to look at and she came over [and] they did dinner,” the insider told the publication.

"She's known him for a few years, not close or anything much but through her previous ex Reggie [Bush], but this year they have started to chat.”

Kim Kardashian first interacted with Tom Brady when she had to send her apologies to him after her ex-husband Kanye West said in a scathing rant that she should go marry him.

The duo then reconnected when Brady left a comment on West’s Instagram post which made the rapper go on a rant about Pete Davidson, who Kardashian was dating at the time.

"The [Instagram] chats started from there - then they moved to phone chatting... she’s saying just friends but there is a spark," the insider said of their relationship.