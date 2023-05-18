Kaley Cuoco’s daughter Matilda swoons over Jonas Brothers music

Kaley Cuoco has just weighed in on what kind of music her infant daughter Matilda enjoys.

The 37-year-old new mother shared the news via a rib tickling video that has been shared to Instagram Stories.

The video in question shows off Cuoco in a black T-shirt with baggy pants, and her daughter in her arms.

In the background some Jonas Brother’s tunes can be heart playing, seemingly calming down a major meltdown.

“Not kidding,” she captioned the piece, in an attempt to explain the sudden shift.”

She “was screaming” and when Cuoco turned on a song from the Jonas Brothers, she “stopped crying lol”.

For those unversed, Cuoco shares her little bundle of joy with partner Tom Pelphrey, aged 40.

For those unversed, Cuoco has often gushed about her life as a first-time mom to Matilda, and just last month she sat with People magazine and weighed in on the entire experience.

At the time she weighed in on the transition and hailed Pelphrey for being a ‘natural’ at fatherhood.

At the time she was even quoted saying, “I cannot believe how natural he is, how much he loves it.”

“I mean, when we were in the hospital, he did everything — every diaper, he's the swaddle king. All the nurses said, 'Oh my God, you're the best guy swaddler we've ever seen.”