 
menu menu menu
Royals
Thursday May 18, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry wants a bigger slice of the 'born-with-privilege pie’

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 18, 2023

Prince Harry wants a bigger ‘slice of the born-with-privilege pie’
Prince Harry wants a bigger ‘slice of the born-with-privilege pie’

Experts have just bashed Prince Harry of being unaware of the current socioeconomic climate and the desire to ‘eat the rich’.

A writer for The Guardian Arwa Mahdawi echoed these sentiments.

Everything was shared in her new piece for the outlet and goes onto reveal, “As a staunch anti-royalist I was sympathetic to the couple to begin with – my enemy’s enemy is my friend and all that – but the constant oversharing has jumped the shark.”

“Particularly since it becomes more obvious by the day that their grievances are less to do with systemic inequality and more to do with feeling they didn’t get a big enough slice of the born-with-privilege pie.”

But “I mean, come on, you can’t go around complaining about how backwards the royals are while insisting that we plebs refer to you as Duke and Duchess.”

“You want some credibility? Give up your stupid titles,” she went as far as to say to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

In the middle of her piece she also added, “Another unsolicited piece of advice for Duke and Duchess: read the socioeconomic room!”

“You may have noticed that ‘eat the rich’ storylines are a big theme on TV at the moment. From the latest season of Netflix’s You to the White Lotus to Succession, there are more rich-people-are-awful-sociopaths storylines on the telly than you can shake a silver spoon at.”

But “this isn’t a weird coincidence” and has “been noted that storylines about rich people tend to vary depending on the economic climate: in good times onscreen obscene wealth can be enjoyable escapism; in bad times it’s more of a hate-watch.”

“And, I don’t need to tell you, the world is currently going through ‘you need to take out a second mortgage to buy eggs’ sort of times,” she added before concluding. 

More From Royals:

Meghan Markle and Harry may be sued over car chase claim in New York video

Meghan Markle and Harry may be sued over car chase claim in New York
Prince Harry sitting with family he ‘crossed an ocean to escape’

Prince Harry sitting with family he ‘crossed an ocean to escape’
Kate insulted in film because Meghan drew parallels between herself and Ariel?

Kate insulted in film because Meghan drew parallels between herself and Ariel?

NYC’s mayor breaks silence on Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s car chase video

NYC’s mayor breaks silence on Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s car chase
Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla in the midst of a royal feud?

Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla in the midst of a royal feud?
Prince William will ditch years old traditions to give modern touch to his coronation video

Prince William will ditch years old traditions to give modern touch to his coronation
Disney’s new ‘The Little Mermaid’ takes a dig at Kate Middleton?

Disney’s new ‘The Little Mermaid’ takes a dig at Kate Middleton?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle alleged car chase could have claimed lives video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle alleged car chase could have claimed lives
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle presenting ‘self-serving version’ of events video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle presenting ‘self-serving version’ of events
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle saving coronation details for Netflix series?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle saving coronation details for Netflix series?
Prince Harry talks ‘getting close to Diana’ after ‘near fatal’ car crash video

Prince Harry talks ‘getting close to Diana’ after ‘near fatal’ car crash
Prince Harry’s ‘neverending pity-me-please performance’ is ‘boring’ video

Prince Harry’s ‘neverending pity-me-please performance’ is ‘boring’