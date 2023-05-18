Prince Harry wants a bigger ‘slice of the born-with-privilege pie’

Experts have just bashed Prince Harry of being unaware of the current socioeconomic climate and the desire to ‘eat the rich’.

A writer for The Guardian Arwa Mahdawi echoed these sentiments.

Everything was shared in her new piece for the outlet and goes onto reveal, “As a staunch anti-royalist I was sympathetic to the couple to begin with – my enemy’s enemy is my friend and all that – but the constant oversharing has jumped the shark.”

“Particularly since it becomes more obvious by the day that their grievances are less to do with systemic inequality and more to do with feeling they didn’t get a big enough slice of the born-with-privilege pie.”

But “I mean, come on, you can’t go around complaining about how backwards the royals are while insisting that we plebs refer to you as Duke and Duchess.”

“You want some credibility? Give up your stupid titles,” she went as far as to say to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

In the middle of her piece she also added, “Another unsolicited piece of advice for Duke and Duchess: read the socioeconomic room!”

“You may have noticed that ‘eat the rich’ storylines are a big theme on TV at the moment. From the latest season of Netflix’s You to the White Lotus to Succession, there are more rich-people-are-awful-sociopaths storylines on the telly than you can shake a silver spoon at.”

But “this isn’t a weird coincidence” and has “been noted that storylines about rich people tend to vary depending on the economic climate: in good times onscreen obscene wealth can be enjoyable escapism; in bad times it’s more of a hate-watch.”

“And, I don’t need to tell you, the world is currently going through ‘you need to take out a second mortgage to buy eggs’ sort of times,” she added before concluding.