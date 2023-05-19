 
Friday May 19, 2023
Photos: Ireland Baldwin welcomes newborn with partner RAC

Ireland Baldwin has just turned to social media to celebrate the birth of her very first child, RAC.

The 27-year-old shared the announcement over on social media with a short but sweet caption.

The Instagram post included a candid snap of the trio, right from the hospital bed.

While Holland was holding onto the new bundle of joy, her partner was leaning into her shoulder.

The baby’s face was also covered with a baby blanket in the snap.

Shortly after the post went live, fans, pals and other celebrities started showering her with well wishes.

One of the first comments came from Rumer Willis, who welcomed her own daughter just last month. She wrote, “Omg omg hi sweet girl we can't wait to squeeze you”.

Whereas Sailor Brinkley-Cook on the other hand said, wrote, “Happy birthday sweet angel holland. I love you already. Omg.”

