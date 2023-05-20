 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday May 20, 2023
By
Web Desk

Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar reunite for powerful remix of 'America Has a Problem'

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 20, 2023

Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar reunite for powerful remix of America Has a Problem
Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar reunite for powerful remix of 'America Has a Problem'

Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar have once again collaborated on a remix of Beyoncé's popular song "America Has a Problem." 

The new version of the track was released on May 19, and Lamar starts off with an impressive minute-long opening verse. Known for his rapid-fire flow, Lamar proudly refers to himself as an "honorary Beyhive" while delivering powerful lines such as, "My momma told me that the money outgrew you / My horoscope said I’m really out my noodle / I’m troublin’, I’m puzzlin’, it’s sudoku / Say B, yes, America got a problem / Kicked up, choosing love, well, they chose violence."

Previously, Kendrick Lamar featured on the soaring track "Freedom" from Beyoncé's 2016 album Lemonade, which topped the Billboard 200 chart. They iconic duo also performed at the BET Awards that same year, showcasing their chemistry on stage. 

Lamar has spoken highly of Beyoncé's influence on him in the past. During his 2017 Rolling Stone cover feature, he discussed the lessons he learned from working with her. 

“How particular to be about your music,” he said. “She’s a perfectionist. Think about the BET performance. She was very particular – the lighting, the camera blocking, the transition from the music to the dancing. It was confirmation of something I already knew.”

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez was a victim of infidelity?

Jennifer Lopez was a victim of infidelity?
Khloé Kardashian unveils candid snap of infant son: Photos

Khloé Kardashian unveils candid snap of infant son: Photos
Dua Lipa debuts at Cannes Film Festival red carpet with Romain Gavras

Dua Lipa debuts at Cannes Film Festival red carpet with Romain Gavras
Hank Green, veteran YouTube star, reveals he has blood cancer

Hank Green, veteran YouTube star, reveals he has blood cancer
Britney Spears issues rare update on her memoir release

Britney Spears issues rare update on her memoir release

‘White Men Can’t Jump’ director sings praises of Jack Harlow’s acting

‘White Men Can’t Jump’ director sings praises of Jack Harlow’s acting
Kim Kardashian on pursuit of finding her ‘forever partner’ amid Tom Brady dating rumours video

Kim Kardashian on pursuit of finding her ‘forever partner’ amid Tom Brady dating rumours

Jay-Z, Beyoncé splashes $200M on house, leaving fans aghast

Jay-Z, Beyoncé splashes $200M on house, leaving fans aghast

Jimmy Kimmel sacked from ABC's late-night show?

Jimmy Kimmel sacked from ABC's late-night show?
Justin Timberlake reacts to Jessica Biel TikTok comment

Justin Timberlake reacts to Jessica Biel TikTok comment
Harrison Ford teases 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'

Harrison Ford teases 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'
Taylor Swift's concert causes local traffic woes

Taylor Swift's concert causes local traffic woes