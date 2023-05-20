'John Wick' franchise hits $1 billion mark at worldwide box office

John Wick franchise surpassed the $1 billion milestone at the global box office, fueled by success of John Wick: Chapter 4.

The latest installment leads the pack with $425.3 million, followed by John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum at $326.7 million, Chapter 2 at $171.54 million, and the original 2014 crime thriller at $87.8 million. With the release in Japan yet to come, the franchise continues to perform well worldwide, reported Variety.

Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Chair Joe Drake acknowledges the achievement, crediting the remarkable work of director Chad Stahelski, lead actor Keanu Reeves, and the production team for consistently raising the bar with each film.

“This milestone is a testament to the incredible work of Chad Stahelski and Keanu Reeves, alongside Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, who have made it their mission to outdo themselves with each successive film in this franchise,” Joe Drake said. “We could not be more grateful to global moviegoers for bringing us to this incredible achievement.”

John Wick: Chapter 4, directed by Chad Stahelski, features the eponymous assassin's ongoing battle against the formidable High Table organization.