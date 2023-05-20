 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday May 20, 2023
By
Web Desk

From Hyderabad to Goa: Michael Douglas plans to explore South India

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 20, 2023

Michael Douglas and wife Catherine Zeta-Jones are huge Bollywood fans
Michael Douglas and wife Catherine Zeta-Jones are huge Bollywood fans

During the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, the veteran actor Michael Douglas visited the Indian pavilion and disclosed that he has not had the opportunity to visit southern India yet, but he has plans to do so in the near future.

The Fatal Attraction icon was recently bestowed with the prestigious honorary Palme d’Or award at the Cannes Film Festival. During the festival, he visited the Indian pavilion in the company of the Indian Minister of Information and Broadcasting, L Murugan. 

At the pavilion, Murugan extended an invitation to Douglas to attend the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) which is scheduled to take place in Goa in November of this year.

Reminiscing his trips to India, he said, “I have been to India now three times. I always had a wonderful, wonderful experience. I have been very impressed with the energy, the imagination, and the creativity”

"Actually my wife (Catherine Zeta-Jones) will be sad as she is not here (at India Pavilion) because she loves India and she is a pretty good Bollywood dancer, too. We have not been down south. So, we want to go to south from Hyderabad to Goa, to go around that area on our next trip,”

Last year, the couple appeared in the feature film Unplugged in Mumbai, in which they were seen exploring Mumbai with Catherine revealing, “I am a big Bollywood fan.” The film, directed by Shailendra Singh, was released in July 2022.

More From Entertainment:

Paul Walker’s daughter reveals that she receives signs from her late father

Paul Walker’s daughter reveals that she receives signs from her late father
John Legend shares valuable tips for a happy married life

John Legend shares valuable tips for a happy married life
'Barry' showrunner Bill Hader likes having 'a clear vision' when working with actors

'Barry' showrunner Bill Hader likes having 'a clear vision' when working with actors
Holly Willoughby from ‘This Morning’ seemingly gives update on feud with Phillip

Holly Willoughby from ‘This Morning’ seemingly gives update on feud with Phillip
Maroon 5 debuts new song 'Middle Ground' ahead of 'The Voice' finale

Maroon 5 debuts new song 'Middle Ground' ahead of 'The Voice' finale
Jack Whitehall makes snide remark about ‘This Morning’ hosts Holly and Phillip

Jack Whitehall makes snide remark about ‘This Morning’ hosts Holly and Phillip
Mysterious stone circle discovered on James Corden’s Berkshire estate

Mysterious stone circle discovered on James Corden’s Berkshire estate
Meadow Walker on receiving signs from her late dad Paul Walker after death

Meadow Walker on receiving signs from her late dad Paul Walker after death
'John Wick' franchise hits $1 billion mark at worldwide box office

'John Wick' franchise hits $1 billion mark at worldwide box office
Priscilla Presley reportedly requested to be buried next to Elvis Presley

Priscilla Presley reportedly requested to be buried next to Elvis Presley
Ben Affleck would never sacrifice 'career' over Jennifer Lopez 'drama'

Ben Affleck would never sacrifice 'career' over Jennifer Lopez 'drama'
Sydney Sweeney wants people to see ‘Reality’ as a human being: Here’s why

Sydney Sweeney wants people to see ‘Reality’ as a human being: Here’s why