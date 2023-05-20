From Hyderabad to Goa: Michael Douglas plans to explore South India

Michael Douglas and wife Catherine Zeta-Jones are huge Bollywood fans

During the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, the veteran actor Michael Douglas visited the Indian pavilion and disclosed that he has not had the opportunity to visit southern India yet, but he has plans to do so in the near future.

The Fatal Attraction icon was recently bestowed with the prestigious honorary Palme d’Or award at the Cannes Film Festival. During the festival, he visited the Indian pavilion in the company of the Indian Minister of Information and Broadcasting, L Murugan.

At the pavilion, Murugan extended an invitation to Douglas to attend the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) which is scheduled to take place in Goa in November of this year.

Reminiscing his trips to India, he said, “I have been to India now three times. I always had a wonderful, wonderful experience. I have been very impressed with the energy, the imagination, and the creativity”

"Actually my wife (Catherine Zeta-Jones) will be sad as she is not here (at India Pavilion) because she loves India and she is a pretty good Bollywood dancer, too. We have not been down south. So, we want to go to south from Hyderabad to Goa, to go around that area on our next trip,”

Last year, the couple appeared in the feature film Unplugged in Mumbai, in which they were seen exploring Mumbai with Catherine revealing, “I am a big Bollywood fan.” The film, directed by Shailendra Singh, was released in July 2022.