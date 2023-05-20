Former K-pop group NMIXX member Jinni gets spotted after signing with new agency

UAP released a statement previously confirming Jinni’s partnership with them

Ex-member of the K-pop group NMIXX Jinni was spotted in public for the first time since signing on with a new agency. She left her old agency JYP Entertainment in December 2022 much to the shock of her fans.

The company provided no explanation for her departure from the group, citing personal reasons. After that, she signed on with a new agency UAP which also has idols such as GOT7’s Jackson and Hani from EXID on their list.

She made her appearance at a Levi’s event, donning a denim jumpsuit and simple makeup.

UAP released a statement previously confirming Jinni’s partnership with them:

“Hello, this is Sublime.

We would like to inform you of our official position about the management collaboration MOU signed between Jinni’s agency, UAP (United Artist Production) and Sublime.

Jinni recently signed an exclusive contract with UAP and we have decided to work together through the MOU collaboration.

We will provide generous support to UAP’s artist Jinni’s global activities so she can showcase her multitude of talents and potential, and we are delighted to be able to demonstrate our synergy together.

Thank you always for your continued interest and love for Sublime’s artists and please give a lot of support to Jinni and UAP, who have started their new chapter together.”