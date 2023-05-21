 
Sunday May 21, 2023
Ethan Hawke craves an animated movie

Sunday May 21, 2023

Ethan Hawke opened up about his dream to work in an animated film.

During an interview with Interview magazine, the Before Sunrise star said, "My whole life as an actor I've dreamed of getting some email saying, 'You can audition for the voice in one of these."

Leading, The Little Mermaid actor Daveed Diggs asked: "You've never done a big [animated movie]?"

Hawke replied, "I've never done one. Nobody's ever come."

The 52-year-old continued, "I watch all these movies, and I'm like, 'Oh, I could do that guy's voice. Oh man, that should happen tomorrow," Diggs replied. "What do you mean? This is now my mission."

In other news, Hawke was unsure about the success of the Before trilogy.

"It's not like I don't want compliments and prizes and money and fire engines. I want everything, but I know how to listen to the river, how to listen to my own voice," he added.

"I remember when I was doing those movies with Richard Linklater, for example, the 'Before' trilogy or 'Boyhood,' I didn't even know if they would come out. One part of my brain thought, 'Oh, people are going to love this.' And another part of me thought, 'Nobody's going to be interested in this.' I didn't care. I knew that I was interested in it, and I can hear that voice."

