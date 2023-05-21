 
Sunday May 21, 2023
Arnold Schwarzenegger gushes over Chris Pratt strong 'chess' game

Arnold Schwarzenegger revealed that his son-in-law, Chris Pratt is great at chess.

The chess enthusiast told ExtraTV, "In all fairness, I am a mediocre chess player … It is just that Chris Pratt has just begun playing chess, but he's very, very focused."

"He's very, very smart, and he's a quick, quick learner. I think he's extraordinary, the actor continued. "I was in the middle of a game, almost losing the game, so I had to stay focused. I had to visualise myself as the winner. I said, 'Please, can you leave right now? I'm about to lose!'"

Previously, Pratt revealed that he could not beat his father-in-law at chess.

Speaking on Late Night with Seth Meyers, he said: "It is pretty surreal! I've gotten to obviously know the regular guy and all of that, he's a great dad, a great grandad, and a good father-in-law and he's got a wealth of experience.

"It's been very nice, he's a great dude. We play chess a lot. I've never beaten him, he's very, very good. "

