Marvel moves to swing axe at Ms. Marvel

Marvel has announced Ms. Marvel will meet her death in the upcoming comic book.

Released on May 31, Spider-Man #26 will see Ms. Marvel and Spider-Man rescue the world, and the former will embrace her heroic death.

The real name Kamala Khan, the superhero, is the comic’s first Muslim superhero, as it entered in 2013 with her standalone comic.

The studio has also decided to give tribute to the slain hero with the comic Fallen Friend: The Death of Ms. Marvel, which is set to release in July.

“The heart of the Marvel Universe has stopped beating,” Marvel said in a release. “Now join the other heroes of the Marvel Universe, the creators of Ms. Marvel, and comic fans everywhere in honoring and remembering one of Marvel’s brightest stars.”

The news shocked many fans as The Marvels, which includes Ms. Marvel, is set to roll out in November.

Fans on social media expressed disappointment on the decision to kill Marvel's sole Muslim superhero.

"A white male American comic book writer has killed off a Brown female Muslim character in a white character centered comic book for... No real good reason outside of a Fridged trope. He killed Ms Marvel Kamala Khan to motivate Peter Parker Spider-Man," one fan commented.

Another added, "Zeb Wells.... killed.... Ms. Marvel...."

Before I go, I think a rebrand is in order in Kamala's honor. RIP Ms. Marvel, you did not deserve this at all...," a third chimed in.