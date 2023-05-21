Gal Gadot celebrates her return to 'Fast & Furious' franchise

Gal Gadot said she missed "my Fast Family" as she made her return to the highly popular 'Fast & Furious' franchise in latest film 'Fast X'.

The 38-year-old actress previously appeared in Fast and Furious 6 in 2013.



The last movie the franchise premiered in Rome, Italy on Friday.

Taking to Instagram, she shared two snaps captioning the post: 'Missed my Fast family! I'm overwhelmed with excitement.'

'To my fans, your continuous love and support fuels this journey. Here's to honoring the legacy, the fans and the #FastFamily that we've built together,' she concluded.

Fast and Furious star Jordana Brewster commented on Gal's post: 'YES!!!! Welcome back!'

The post garnered more than 1 million likes in less than eight hours.

The film also marks Charlize Theron’s second appearance as Cipher. She had portrayed the villain in 2021’s “Fast 9.” The hit action franchise is coming to an end, with “Fast X” being the first installment in a two-part finale.

The latest film stars Jason Momoa, Rita Moreno and Brie Larson alongside “Fast & Furious” regulars like Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez.



