 
menu menu menu
Royals
Sunday May 21, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry needs therapy after NY car chase?

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 21, 2023

Prince Harry needs therapy after NY car chase?

Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry narrowly escaped a mishap during a "near catastrophic" car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi in New York last week.

Harry, according to an insider close to the couple, was so scared that he could not even speak to any one for hours after the incident that reminded him the tragic death of his mother.

The "relentless pursuit", that left the couple totally shaken, lasted over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two New York Police Department officers.

The source has claimed that "it was very stressful experience for Harry who could suffer emotional breakdown as the incident renewed the painful memory of of his mother's demise."

The Duke could need therapy to relieve emotional distress after the formidable experience of car chase.

It was a grim reminder of the 1997 accident in which Prince William and Harry's mom Princess Diana lost her life. The princess passed away at the age of 36 in 1997, which was blamed on the paparazzi who had been following the princess while she drove through Paris. Diana's boyfriend Dodi Fayed, and her chauffeur, Henri Paul also lost died in the fatal accident.

Harry, who was 12-years-old when her mom breathed her last, explained in his memoire Spare: "The exact speed Mummy’s car had supposedly been driving, according to police, at the time of the crash. "Not 120 miles per hour, as the press originally reported."

The California-based couple are understood to have been followed by half a dozen blacked-out vehicles which were being driven by unidentified people. Harry and Meghan are 'shaken but safe' after the car chase involving paparazzi.

More From Royals:

Gracie Awards 2023: Doubts cast over Meghan Markle's attendance

Gracie Awards 2023: Doubts cast over Meghan Markle's attendance

Meghan Markle leaves Kate Middleton green with envy

Meghan Markle leaves Kate Middleton green with envy

Meghan and Harry feeling guilty after NYC car chase claim

Meghan and Harry feeling guilty after NYC car chase claim

Prince William, Kate Middleton in ‘a long game requiring careful planning' video

Prince William, Kate Middleton in ‘a long game requiring careful planning'
Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘fiercely protective’ of George, Charlotte, Louis

Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘fiercely protective’ of George, Charlotte, Louis
Meghan Markle quashes pregnancy rumours as she appears in body hugging gown

Meghan Markle quashes pregnancy rumours as she appears in body hugging gown
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s marriage ‘troubled by a third person’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s marriage ‘troubled by a third person’
Nick Jonas called Priyanka Chopra's 'boy toy' after Kate Middleton 'insulted' in 'Citadel'

Nick Jonas called Priyanka Chopra's 'boy toy' after Kate Middleton 'insulted' in 'Citadel'

Prince William ditches his alleged mistress for Kate Middleton?

Prince William ditches his alleged mistress for Kate Middleton?
Prince Harry fled to hide from paparazzi but wound up ‘in their backyard’ video

Prince Harry fled to hide from paparazzi but wound up ‘in their backyard’
Kate Middleton, Prince William have 'terrific' rows: ‘It's not a perfect marriage’ video

Kate Middleton, Prince William have 'terrific' rows: ‘It's not a perfect marriage’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘casting massive shadow’ for ‘cynical observers’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘casting massive shadow’ for ‘cynical observers’