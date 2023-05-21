Prince Harry needs therapy after NY car chase?

Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry narrowly escaped a mishap during a "near catastrophic" car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi in New York last week.



Harry, according to an insider close to the couple, was so scared that he could not even speak to any one for hours after the incident that reminded him the tragic death of his mother.



The "relentless pursuit", that left the couple totally shaken, lasted over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two New York Police Department officers.

The source has claimed that "it was very stressful experience for Harry who could suffer emotional breakdown as the incident renewed the painful memory of of his mother's demise."

The Duke could need therapy to relieve emotional distress after the formidable experience of car chase.

It was a grim reminder of the 1997 accident in which Prince William and Harry's mom Princess Diana lost her life. The princess passed away at the age of 36 in 1997, which was blamed on the paparazzi who had been following the princess while she drove through Paris. Diana's boyfriend Dodi Fayed, and her chauffeur, Henri Paul also lost died in the fatal accident.



Harry, who was 12-years-old when her mom breathed her last, explained in his memoire Spare: "The exact speed Mummy’s car had supposedly been driving, according to police, at the time of the crash. "Not 120 miles per hour, as the press originally reported."

The California-based couple are understood to have been followed by half a dozen blacked-out vehicles which were being driven by unidentified people. Harry and Meghan are 'shaken but safe' after the car chase involving paparazzi.