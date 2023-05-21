 
Sunday May 21, 2023
Prince Ludwig of Bavaria marries Sophie Evekink

Princess Beatrix and Prince Luitpold of Bavaria's eldest son Prince Ludwig has tied the knot with Sophie Evekink in a religious ceremony at the Theatiner Church in Munich.

A glitzy reception was hosted by Prince Ludwig's cousin Duke Franz of Bavaria at Nymphenburg Palace. The German royal is the great-great grandson of King Ludwig III, the last King of Bavaria.

Though the monarchy dissolved in the German Revolution of 1918 following World War I, the Bavarian royal family has ceremoniously continued on.

The celebration reportedly reflected regional elements and personal touches, from the participation of traditional Bavarian delegations in the ceremony and church to local food and drink on the menu.

Prince Ludwig and Sophie Evekink tied the knot on Friday (May 20). Evekink was looking gorgeous as she opted for a Reem Acra gown for her big day.

The dress was tailored locally in Bavaria and a veil designed by Ukrainian brand WONA.

The page boys and flower girls wore clothes inspired by traditional styles and colors of Bavaria by local regional tailor Gabi Nitzl from Niederbayern.

