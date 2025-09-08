King Charles concerned as Prince Harry returns to UK

King Charles is reportedly concerned amid estranged son Prince Harry’s return to UK on Monday.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, royal expert Roya Nikkhah has reacted to King Charles and Harry’s possible meeting saying "No one knows apart from the King, Harry and his private secretary. As from what I understand, it's still very up in the air.”

"If it does happen, I think it'll happen midweek when the King comes down from Balmoral. It's never that simple. Father and son want to see each other but Harry has said so many things in the last two years that has been hurtful to the King, to the Queen, to William, to Kate. There's so much mistrust. Can a meeting like that happen and Harry not talk about it after? That's the key question."

The royal expert went on saying she thought it was what the duke had said in Spare about Queen Camilla being "dangerous", adding "That was hurtful to the King.”

According to the Mirror, Roya said: "There's no doubt William wasn't thrilled about the stuff in Spare and what was said about Kate and Meghan. The Oprah interview, the Netflix series - there's a lot of things the Royal Family are finding hard to forget."

The report continued King Charles is concerned ahead of a possible reunion with Harry.