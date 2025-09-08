Prince William, Princess Kate honour late Queen Elizabeth II in sweet way

Prince William, Princess Kate reminisce Queen Elizabeth II’s memory

Prince William and Princess Kate just paid a loving tribute to late Queen Elizabeth II’s memory.

The Prince and Princess of Wales took to their official Instagram account to upload a video where they marked their presence at the Women’s Institute (WI) branch in Sunningdale, close to Windsor Castle.

Both William and Kate had conversations with aged lady memebers present there about how the Her Late Majesty Queen, who was a member for 80 years, made an impact in their lives, while eating delicious sweets and cakes.

“Cake and conversation to mark three years since the passing of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” the caption of the video issued from Kensington Palace read.

In the video, William can be seen all smiles, dressed in an elegant, classic texedo, while Kate Middleton wore her hair down with a plaid patterned dress.

The caption continued, “It was very special to hear from those who had met Her Late Majesty, and reflect on the impact she had within the @womensinstitute, as a longstanding member.”

In one candid moment, the Prince, who is next in line to the throne after his father King Charles, could be seen winking and giving and “OK” sign as a gesture of appreciation over the sweet treats that the ladies served the royals.

Kate and William could also be seen having one to one conversations with many ladies, listening to them eagerly and responding to them kindly.

“Thank you to the ladies of the Sunningdale WI for having us,” the caption of the post from Prince William and Princess Kate concluded.

This comes after the royal couple paid a touching tribute to the late queen on her third death anniversary.

Kate and William reposted a photo of Queen Elizabeth II to remember her and honour her memory, with the caption: “Remembering Queen Elizabeth II, 1926-2022.”



