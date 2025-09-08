 
Kate Middleton dresses in 'mourning colours' after facing criticism

Princess Catherine makes third public appearance in less than a week

Web Desk
September 08, 2025

Kate Middleton during a visit to Womens Institute
Kate  Middleton on Monday appeared to address criticism over her behavior during royal mourning when she selected what supporters described as mourning colors for a public appearance.

The Princess of Wales faced backlash Saturday after being seen laughing loudly at England's Women's Rugby World Cup match against Australia, just two days after the Duchess of Kent's death at age 92.

Kate Middleton during rugby match
Critics argued Kate should have maintained a more solemn demeanor during the royal mourning period declared by King Charles III, particularly with the duchess's coffin resting at Kensington Palace ahead of funeral at Westminster Cathedral.

"When the body of the royal was lying to be buried, Kate Middleton should at least have thought about optics," one critic said.

Kate Middleton attended a rugby match on Saturday
On Monday, Kate and Prince William visited the Women's Institute in Sunningdale to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II on the third anniversary of her death. 

Supporters noted her outfit incorporated purple, grey, black and white, colors they described as representing mourning and remembrance.

"Purple represents the spiritual and dignified aspects of grief. Grey represents respect and a somber mood," one supporter commented, calling Catherine "the Queen of Sartorial Elegance."

Prince William and Kate visit Womens Institute
However, experts believe mourning color traditions vary significantly by culture. 

They are of the view that while black remains the traditional Western mourning color since the Victorian era, and white serves this purpose in many Asian cultures, purple and grey are less universally recognized as specific mourning colors, according to cultural historians.

