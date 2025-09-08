Prince Edward's latest visit honours Queen Elizabeth II on third death anniversary

Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, recently visited different places in Leicester on the third death anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Royal Family’s official Instagram account posted a series of pictures, revealing the places Prince Edward paid visit to in order to celebrate Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on the three-year anniversary of her death.

In the caption, it was shared that the Duke of Edinburgh first stopped by “The Brachytherapy Department at Leicester Royal Infirmary and their new state-of-the-art Thornton Suite. The new facility will support the treatment of gynaecological cancers with a specialised form of radiotherapy.”

He then honoured the Jewry Wall Museum with his presence, “where technology brings to life one of the largest surviving Roman structures in Britain.”

Prince Edward also undertook an engagement at “Leicester Cathedral, where he saw the completed restoration work and newly opened Heritage & Learning Centre, as well as the Tomb of King Richard III.”

The carousel opens with a picture of the Duke of Edinburgh standing with three staff members of The Brachytherapy Department at Leicester Royal Infirmary.

Another snap featured him crouching on his toes while having a discussion with kids.

The last photograph was a collage which showed Prince Edward standing at Leicester Cathedral with choristers in the back and interacting with people there.