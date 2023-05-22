Kurt Cobain's smashed Nevermind-era guitar sells at auction

One of Nirvana frontman, Kurt Cobain's Nevermind-era guitars was sold at auction for $595,000 on May 21.

During Julien's Auctions' Music Icons event at New York's Hard Rock Cafe, the black Fender Stratocaster, originally valued at $60,000, was auctioned off.

The guitar bears signatures from all three members of Nirvana—Cobain, Dave Grohl, and Krist Novoselic—and includes a personal message from Cobain to Mark Lanegan of the Screaming Trees.

The auction house mentioned that the neck plate carries the engraved phrase "Boddah Lives," referencing Cobain's childhood imaginary friend. It is stored in a black hard case with the words "Abort Christ" inscribed on the top.

Cobain's guitars consistently fetch high prices at auctions, with his renowned MTV Unplugged 1959 Martin D-18E setting a record at $6 million in 2020. Similarly, the 1969 Fender Mustang used in the "Smells Like Teen Spirit" video sold for $4.5 million last year.

The three-day auction also featured memorabilia from the careers of Eddie Van Halen, Elvis Presley, Freddie Mercury, Bill Wyman and Janet Jackson.

