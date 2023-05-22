Jennifer Lawrence’s documentary ‘Bread and Roses’ showcases harsh lives of Afghan women

Jennifer Lawrence has recently produced her first-ever documentary feature Bread and Roses, which she promoted at the Cannes Film Festival on May 21.



Reportedly, the docuseries is based on the harrowing lives of women in Afghanistan under Taliban rule.

“It all just collapsed and a matter of days,” said Lawrence in an interview with Variety.

The Hunger Games star recalled, “I was watching this from America, where Roe v. Wade was about to be overturned. We felt helpless and frustrated with how to get these stories off of the news cycle and into people’s psyches. To help people be galvanised and care about the plight of these women.”

Lawrence’s production company Excellent Cadaver, along with her producing partner Justine Ciarrocchi contacted Afghan filmmaker Sahra Mani for this documentary so that they could capture the stories of the suppressed women on the ground.

“The director (Mani) was given footage from women using their cell phones, there was one trusted camera person that was used occasionally,” revealed Lawrence.

Moreover, Ciarrocchi mentioned, “Sahra had been out of Kabul for about a month by the time it fell, she was in France. The great news now is that all of our protagonists are safely out of Afghanistan.”

Lawrence and Ciarrocchi also witnessed an “unsettling side effect from the footage of women living in lockdown”.

“One of our protagonists, Sharifa, we had to witness the tedium of her life. How it would feel to be a woman who is in the workplace and enjoying freedom in her city with her friends — to witness her cabin fever was painful,” stated Ciarrocchi.

On other hand, Lawrence said another character, who was a successful dentist, had to leave her practice under the Taliban rule.

Meanwhile, Lawrence and her partner also expressed their hope that the movie would receive worldwide distribution.