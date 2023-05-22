 
Monday May 22, 2023
Julia Fox teases Kanye West with her sizzling appearance in Cannes

Kanye West’s ex-flame Julia Fox put her killer curves on display as she rocked up to an event in Cannes on Sunday, seemingly teasing the rapper with her sizzling appearance.

The 33-year-old Uncut Gems actress dropped jaws as she showed off her true beauty in show-stopping tiny outfits to an event in France, leaving little to the imagination.

West’s ex-lover's latest photos blow her previous outrageous looks out of the water as she turned up to last night’s The Art of Elysium "Paradis" 25th anniversary party in Cannes in a plastic-looking top.

Julia sported a two-tiered floor length white skirt to the affair, paired with a clear body piece stuck to cover her modesty.

The fashionista's new look comes just a couple of weeks after she was spotted wearing a pair of men’s Diesel boxing shorts while out getting fuel for her car. She looked smashing in the grey shorts paired with a white crop top, brown blazer and statement green furry handbag.

