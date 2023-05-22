 
entertainment
Monday May 22, 2023
By
Web Desk

American Heart Association’s shocking revelation about Taylor Swift’s The Man song

Taylor Swift’s hit song The Man has the ability to save lives, according to the American Heart Association (AHA).

The AHA revealed the Swift 2019 song The Man has “all the right tempo to perform CPR too”.

Citing AHA research, Fox News Digital reported that Swift’s single The Man could clock in at “110 beats per minute”.

Per AHA, this means the song has the “right pace to perform chest compression”.

Lately, AHA also shared a post on an Instagram in which the organisation urges people to “Be The Man and take action if someone collapses”.

“If you see a teen or adult collapse, call 911, then push hard and fast in the centre of the chest. A song with 100-120 beats per minute – like Taylor Swift’s "The Man" – can help you keep the right rhythm,” read the caption.

Meanwhile, the singer is currently on her Eras Tour, winning hearts of her fans with her power-packed performance on stage.

Moreover, on personal front, Swift ended her six-year relationship with Joe Alwyn after which she appeared to be dating British singer Matt Healy.

