 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday May 23, 2023
By
Web Desk

'Ant-Man 3' writer Jeff Loveness reacts to leak allegations

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 23, 2023

Ant-Man 3 writer Jeff Loveness reacts to leak allegations
'Ant-Man 3' writer Jeff Loveness reacts to leak allegations

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania writer Jeff Loveness have rejected the rumours that he was behind the infamous script leak.

Responding to a Twitter user claiming that the Marvel screenwriter may be the leaker.

The writer quashed the rumours as, "Nah. That's not me:"

Earlier, Disney was swung into action after Ant-Man 3 script was spotted floating on the internet.

The Marvel tiniest hero's third instalment's transcript of 63-page dialogue was leaked, edited, or displayed in a Portuguese web interface.

Moreover, the leaked text was likely "intended for use in subtitles," as per TorrentFreak, a piracy news website.

In a leaked dialogue introduction, an unidentified individual attributed the text to screenwriter Jeff Loveness and was described as "translated dialogue."

Interestingly, the Marvel screenwriter also had little clue about superhero franchise phases.

Speaking to Gizmodo, the writer said, “I just saw it as one movie. I’m not part of the inner cabal [of Marvel] that meets underneath the Vatican or something [laughs]. I’m not part of that Volturi vampire enclave or something.”

“I just tried to look at it as ‘Hey, you got an opportunity to write a really fun adventure comedy movie with a compelling villain played by literally the best actor in the world right now.’

Meanwhile, Marvel has roped in Lovemess to pen the Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

More From Entertainment:

Nick Jonas gets honest about 'tragic' 2016 ACM Awards performance

Nick Jonas gets honest about 'tragic' 2016 ACM Awards performance
'Fast & Furious' female-led spinoff work in motion

'Fast & Furious' female-led spinoff work in motion
Ariana Madix dumped Tom Sandoval, now house

Ariana Madix dumped Tom Sandoval, now house
Arnold Schwarzenegger lands Netflix top post

Arnold Schwarzenegger lands Netflix top post
Natalie Portman raises 'Star Wars' fans hope

Natalie Portman raises 'Star Wars' fans hope
Lil Durk targets Gunna as 'rat' in YSL RICO trial

Lil Durk targets Gunna as 'rat' in YSL RICO trial

Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez one step closer to marriage

Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez one step closer to marriage
Ray Stevenson passes away at 58

Ray Stevenson passes away at 58
Server at PEN gala claims Alec Baldwin berated her, called her a ‘peasant’

Server at PEN gala claims Alec Baldwin berated her, called her a ‘peasant’
Dua Lipa’s ex-BF Anwar Hadid’s cryptic post leaves fans baffled

Dua Lipa’s ex-BF Anwar Hadid’s cryptic post leaves fans baffled
K-pop group Aespa’s Karina surprises rapper Young Ji with thoughtful gesture

K-pop group Aespa’s Karina surprises rapper Young Ji with thoughtful gesture
‘Hellbound’ actor allegedly caught in attempt to help accomplice escape

‘Hellbound’ actor allegedly caught in attempt to help accomplice escape