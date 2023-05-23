Gisele Bundchen gushes over twin sister in rare red carpet appearance 

Gisele Bündchen was joined by her twin sister Patricia Bündchen for a rare appearance at the Luz Alliance Gala benefiting the Brazil Foundation.

The two sisters seemed in good spirits as they posed smiling at the red carpet on Saturday night, May 20th, 2023.

The former Victoria Secret’s model, 42, stunned in a one-shoulder white gown, with pastel green heels while styling her hair in loose waves. Meanwhile, her twin donned floral gown with her hair styled over her shoulders and accessorised with minimalist gold jewellery.

The Brazilian supermodel spoke to People Magazine about the affair, “This was my first gala and couldn’t have done it without my sister Pati who worked diligently with the Brazil Foundation to organize this special evening.”

She added, “It was very special to have her here tonight. She worked so hard to organise this event as she does every day.”

Patricia also serves as the supermodel’s manager and oversees her business deals in Brazil, where Patricia remains based and lives with her husband and two children. “We’re very close, as you know, we’re twins.”

She continued gushing over her sister, saying that the two have each other’s backs, “I know she’s got my back like I got hers. We trust each other and we always want the best for one another and that is priceless.”

Gisele went through a tumultuous time in her personal life as she finalised her divorce in October 2022 from husband of 13 years, Tom Brady, with whom she shares two kids, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10.

The model, who also has four more sisters: Graziela, Gabriela, Raquel and Rafaela, shared that sisters were there for her during her rough patch.

“My family is everything to me and my sisters are my best friends even if sometimes we disagree,” she shared. “Family is what gives us our foundation, they are our greatest teachers, and they help us become who we are.”