Taylor Swift fans announce ‘Speak Up Now’ campaign amid Matty Healy romance

Taylor Swift fans penned an open letter to the Grammy-winning artist amid dating rumours with Matty Healy.

Swifties launched the #SpeakUpNow campaign requesting the Anti-Hero singer, 33, give “more than a simple apology” for the bigoted remarks that the 1975 frontman has made headlines for in the past.

The fans expressed their “disappointment” over the 1975 frontman’s involvement in “acts and controversies” that “deeply trouble” them.

“From engaging in racist remarks, making offensive jokes, and admitting to watching degrading pornography in which people of colour are being humiliated and assaulted, his actions contribute to the perpetuation of hate, stereotypes, and objectification, which targets and hurts some people from the Jewish, Black, Chinese, Hawaiin, Inuit, LGBTQ+ communities, as well as women,” the letter read.

“While individuals have the right to make their own relationships, we believe that it is essential for those in the public eye to take a stand against discrimination and hold themselves and their associates accountable.”

The fans noted that Swift’s voice “holds tremendous power” and that her “silence is palaple.”

The fans urged that she should “challenge harmful ideologies and inspire followers to join [her] in creating a more just and equitable world.”

By “staying silent” on Healy’s actions, the statement accuses the singer of “perpetuat[ing] hatred and contribut[ing] to systemic oppression undermines the progress that was made towards equality and understanding.”

The social media declaration came two weeks after Swift revealed the upcoming release of her re-recorded Speak Now album, which originally came out in 2010.

In May, news broke that Healy and Swift “rekindled” their decade-old romance with a source telling the Sun, the pair is “madly in love.”

Since then, the rumoured couple has been fuelling speculation as they continue to make appearances side by side, with their latest outing capturing attention as they departed New York City’s Electric Lady recording studio on Monday night.

Moreover, the pair were also caught engaging in a PDA-filled moment at Casa Cipriani.