 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday May 23, 2023
By
Web Desk

Fans lose it after Nicole Ansari-Cox, Brian Cox’s wife, made camero in ‘Succession’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 23, 2023

Previously this year, Cox revealed that he and his wife had actually renewed their vows
Previously this year, Cox revealed that he and his wife had actually renewed their vows

Fans of the super hit show Succession lost it after they found out someone very special made a secret cameo in Sunday’s episode. The episode saw the family members of Logan Roy come together to attend his funeral.

Among the many guests was his long list of mistresses who also attended the funeral to pay their respects. Fans quickly noticed that one of the mistresses was Cox’s real life spouse Nicole Ansari-Cox.

Fans lose it after Nicole Ansari-Cox, Brian Cox’s wife, made camero in ‘Succession’

Fans of the show took to social media to express their excitement over the reveal, with one fan writing: “OMG so Sally-Anne *is* Brian Cox's real wife!” and “The fact they snuck Brian Cox' real-life wife into #Succession as one of his side pieces is brilliant.”

Another fan wrote: “I am actually obsessed that they got Nicole Ansari (Brian Cox's wife) to play Sally-Anne.”

“Brian Cox's real-life wife playing Sally-Anne had me screaming,” wrote another.

The latest episode, the show’s penultimate, showed the characters eagerly waiting to see which one of them will receive Roy’s enormous fortune.

Previously this year, Cox revealed that he and his wife had actually renewed their vows. “We'd actually been apart for a while — she'd been traveling — and then we sat down and we said, 'Where do we go from here? Do we finish or do we go on?’ And we thought, ‘Well let's go on and get married.’”

More From Entertainment:

Kieran Culkin almost lost role in Jesse Eisenberg’s film 'A Real Pain'

Kieran Culkin almost lost role in Jesse Eisenberg’s film 'A Real Pain'
Heidi Klum wholeheartedly accepts 50, 'just a number'

Heidi Klum wholeheartedly accepts 50, 'just a number'
Jonas Brothers top album sales chart for the fourth time

Jonas Brothers top album sales chart for the fourth time
Sydney Sweeney looks gorgeous while leaving Martinez Hotel in Cannes

Sydney Sweeney looks gorgeous while leaving Martinez Hotel in Cannes
Initial reviews for The Weeknd’s ‘The Idol’ is out and they’re not great

Initial reviews for The Weeknd’s ‘The Idol’ is out and they’re not great
Mike Tyson says Jamie Foxx is dealing with stroke

Mike Tyson says Jamie Foxx is dealing with stroke
Joe Jonas says he ‘cried his eyes out’ when Nick became ‘The Voice’ coach

Joe Jonas says he ‘cried his eyes out’ when Nick became ‘The Voice’ coach

Alan Ritchson's shocking revelation on replacing Keanu Reeves in Fast X

Alan Ritchson's shocking revelation on replacing Keanu Reeves in Fast X
Fan tries to sell Taylor Swift concert rain for $250

Fan tries to sell Taylor Swift concert rain for $250
Beyonce stuns while out and about on date with Jay-Z

Beyonce stuns while out and about on date with Jay-Z
Halle Bailey, Fantasia Barrino feature in first trailer of ‘The Color Purple’ video

Halle Bailey, Fantasia Barrino feature in first trailer of ‘The Color Purple’

Taylor Swift fans announce ‘Speak Up Now’ campaign amid Matty Healy romance

Taylor Swift fans announce ‘Speak Up Now’ campaign amid Matty Healy romance