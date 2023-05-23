 
Tuesday May 23, 2023
By
Web Desk

Amanda Bynes feels sad and lonely following psychiatric hold, reveal sources

Amanda Bynes feels sad and lonely following psychiatric hold, reveal sources

Amanda Bynes is not happy with her life after being released from mental health facility in early April, according to sources.

Speaking to TMZ, sources close to Bynes revealed that the actress has been living a “sad and isolated” life following her stay at the facility.

After her discharge from the psychiatric hold, source shared that Bynes is going good at seeking therapists and taking her medication on time.

Sources further mentioned that the actress has been communicating with her siblings and parents following her psychiatric hold.

However, an insider told the outlet that She’s The Man star is unable to find motivation in her life for her passions such as fashion design and nail tech art.

Sources also shared that the actress’ family expressed their concern that she would “rekindle” her relationship with her ex-fiancé, Paul Michael as they believed he is “toxic” to her “recovery”.

Meanwhile, sources added, “Amanda’s family want her to move on from Paul and focus on herself.”

