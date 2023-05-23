Florence Pugh says indie filmmakers were ‘pissed off’ at her for joining Marvel

Florence received critical acclaim for her role in the indie film 'The Wonder'

Florence Pugh made a name for herself with acclaimed independent films like Lady Macbeth and Midsommar. So, when the actress joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe, people from the indie film industry were not happy.

Talking to Time Magazine, the actress said, “So many people in the indie film world were really pissed off at me,”

“They were like, ‘Great, now she’s gone forever.’ And I’m like, no, I’m working as hard as I used to work.”

“I’ve always done back-to-back movies. It’s just people are watching them now. You just have to be a bit more organized with your schedule,” she added.

Pugh joined the Marvel multiverse as Yelena Belova in Black Widow, and reprised the role in the series Hawkeye.

Despite having joined a big franchise, Pugh continues to do independent films and completed Sebastian Lelio’s psychological drama The Wonder in between Marvel movies.

In March, the acclaimed actress told Total Film Magazine that she never intended to do only one type of film, saying, “Because I think there’s beauty in all types of those films. There’s beauty in the massive, epic storylines like ‘Dune,’ like Marvel, like even ‘Oppenheimer’ that I did.

“And then there’s also beauty in all these little ones that not everyone is going to see. I’ve never, ever only thought that I was going to just do one type of movie.”

Pugh will next be seen in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, which will bow in theaters on July 21, 2023.