Taylor Lautner responds to online backlash over his looks that he ‘looks like old broccoli’

Taylor Lautner has no intention to remain silence over attacks on his physical appearance after social media trolls bullied him for aging like an “old broccoli.”

The Twilight alum took to Instagram to address the comments made on a post that the actor "did not age well," while talking about mental health.

"I just got back from a run. I was feeling really good about myself, trying to stay healthy both physically and mentally,” he said in the beginning of the video. “And I felt compelled to share something with you because when I got back from that run I hopped on Instagram.”

"If this was 10 years ago, five years ago, maybe even two, three years ago, that really would have got under my skin," Lautner shared. "It would have caused me to want to just go in a hole and not go outside."

He said that he is in a “different place" now and is no longer in an "unhealthy position" where he focuses on the "wrong things."

"You find value where you put it," he said, "and if you put your value in what other people think of you, that's how you're going to feel.”

“But if you put your value in you knowing who you are, what's important to you, what you love, that kind of stuff won't get to you.

“My biggest point is just think about and remember where you put your value in life, and also just be nice. It's not that difficult. Let's be nice to each other. Let's spread love and positivity. It's that simple."

Lautner received immense support in the comment section of the video as his wife, whose also named Taylor Lautner, wrote a quote of the actor from the clip, "'It doesn't make me question who I am,'" adding, "God I love you."

"People need to realize the weight of their words and it doesn't help that there's often no accountability when it comes to social media," Clayton Echard commented.

He added, "You sharing will help others understand the power of their words and maybe next time, they'll reconsider before they hit send."