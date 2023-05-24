 
entertainment
Wednesday May 24, 2023
Web Desk

Bruce Willis’ 9-year-old daughter Evelyn melts hearts with sweet gesture

File Footage 

Bruce Willis’ little girl Evelyn Penn Willis has been doing her own research on her dad’s disease to help him during his difficult time.

The Sixth Sense actor, whose Aphasia has progressed into frontotemporal dementia, has been getting help from his wife Emma Heming Willis, ex Demi Moore and all his daughters.

Taking to Instagram, Emma revealed that the couple’s 9-year-old daughter is doing her part in helping her father during his health scare, garnering sweet reactions.

"So I have to tell you this story, and I'm going to try and do it without crying," the model began in a series of videos shared on the photo sharing app.

"Because when Evelyn told me this story, I was an absolute puddle,” she added before revealing that Evelyn researched "fun facts about dementia" during her free time at school.

Emma said that little Evelyn learned that people suffering with dementia "can become severely dehydrated."

"Now, that's not funny, but it's kind of funny," she said. "And she really is her father's child because these two love some random facts.”

“So I said to her, 'Evelyn, we will always make sure daddy has a bottle of water in hand. Thank you for letting me know. But that is the most loving and compassionate thing that you can do is to be curious and educate yourself on your dad's disease,’" Emma said.

In the comment section, Evelyn’s 31-year-old half sister Scout, who Bruce shares with Moore along with Rumer and Tallulah, wrote, "Omg Evelyn!!!!!!! that story made me a puddle of tenderness!”

Apart from Evelyn, Bruce and Emma have another daughter Mabel Willis. 


