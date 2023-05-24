 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday May 24, 2023
By
Web Desk

The Weeknd talks creating something ‘special’ and ‘daring’ with ‘The Idol’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 24, 2023

Th Weeknd talks creating something ‘special’ and ‘daring’ with ‘The Idol’
Th Weeknd talks creating something ‘special’ and ‘daring’ with ‘The Idol’

The Weeknd was looking to ruffle some feathers when he decided to create his controversial series, The Idol, as it premiered its first two episodes at the Cannes Film Festival on Monday, May 22nd, 2023.

While the show received a five-minute standing ovation at its premiere at the coveted film festival in France, it also shocked its audiences with its provocative themes and sexually explicit scenes.

During the press conference, the Save Your Tears singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, talked about the show and what inspired its dark themes, via The Hollywood Reporter.

“I initially wanted to make a dark twisted fairy tale about the music industry and heighten it,” said Tesfaye of the series he co-created with Euphoria creator Levinson and Reza Fahim.

He was joined by Depp, Levinson and several of the series’ co-stars, including Hank Azaria and Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Jane Adams.

“[Sam and I] wanted to really see if we could create our own pop star, using my experiences, using his experiences, using Lily’s experiences from her point of view, to create something special, daring, exciting, fun, to make some people laugh and to piss some people off.”

Tesfaye said he’d never met anyone like Tedros in the music industry “I don’t f---ing think so…thank God,” comparing his character more to a movie monster. “He’s Dracula,” he said.

Creator Levinson chimed in, “It’s about how the world perceives a pop star and the pressure it puts on that individual. It’s a lot of pressure to constantly be on and to have to be what everyone wishes you to be.

“And I also think it’s a lonely life. We can all pretend that everyone is looking out for someone’s best interests, but I think fame really corrupts. I think it is very easy to surround yourself with myth makers, and I think there is something very scary about that.”

The HBO series stars Lily-Rose Depp, who plays Jocelyn, a Britney Spears-like rags-to-riches pop star in crisis after the death of her mother. In the series, Jocelyn’s ex posts an explicit photo of her online, further damaging her reputation. In her vulnerable state, she gets seduced by Tedros, a charismatic leader of an NXIVM-like cult, played The Weeknd.

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian finding it hard to date Tom Brady amid intense media scrutiny video

Kim Kardashian finding it hard to date Tom Brady amid intense media scrutiny

Hailee Steinfeld talks of appearing in Taylor Swift ‘Bad Blood’ video

Hailee Steinfeld talks of appearing in Taylor Swift ‘Bad Blood’ video
Lily-Rose Depp ‘super happy’ for dad Johnny Depp’s Cannes’ movie video

Lily-Rose Depp ‘super happy’ for dad Johnny Depp’s Cannes’ movie
Bruce Willis’ 9-year-old daughter Evelyn melts hearts with sweet gesture video

Bruce Willis’ 9-year-old daughter Evelyn melts hearts with sweet gesture

Taylor Lautner responds to online backlash over his looks that he ‘looks like old broccoli’

Taylor Lautner responds to online backlash over his looks that he ‘looks like old broccoli’
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello reunite for a romantic stroll in New York City video

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello reunite for a romantic stroll in New York City
Johnny Depp was given 'clean up' before Cannes Film Festival: Source video

Johnny Depp was given 'clean up' before Cannes Film Festival: Source
When Priyanka Chopra said Prince William was her ideal fantasy date video

When Priyanka Chopra said Prince William was her ideal fantasy date

'The Idol' director dismisses criticism video

'The Idol' director dismisses criticism

Katy Perry could say goodbye to 'American Idol'

Katy Perry could say goodbye to 'American Idol'
Eva Longoria calls out Hollywood’s double standards for male directors

Eva Longoria calls out Hollywood’s double standards for male directors

Florence Pugh says indie filmmakers were ‘pissed off’ at her for joining Marvel

Florence Pugh says indie filmmakers were ‘pissed off’ at her for joining Marvel