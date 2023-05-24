 
Wednesday May 24, 2023
Joe Alwyn makes swoon-worthy first appearance at Cannes after Taylor Swift split

Joe Alwyn made a dreamy appearance at the Cannes Film Festival a month after his break up from Taylor Swift.

On Monday, May 22nd, 2023, the Stars at Noon actor, 32, stepped out looking dapper in a black suit paired with a chic silk rose gold button-down shirt for a dinner hosted by Hedi Slimane for CELINE during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival.

Alwyn accessorised with a gold chain and round shades. His blonde locks were gelled in a textured style and he rocked a manicured goatee.

Marking his first formal appearance after split from the Grammy-winning musician, the Harriet star was among the star-studded guest list including Kaia Gerber, BLACKPINK singer, Lisa Manobal, Future and more.

While Joe has seemingly remained low-key following his breakup, the Lavender Haze singer on the other hand is in the middle of her grand Eras Tour across the United States. Amid the tour, the singer has been fuelling romance rumours with 1975 frontman, Matty Healy, as they were spotted during multiple outings.

Amid the Swift and Healy headlines, an insider told Daily Mail that Alwyn is “distraught” over the news.

“Joe feels slighted and is distraught after seeing her budding relationship with Matt, but is doing his best to keep busy and focus on himself,” the insider revealed.

“Joe was aware that Taylor and Matt were making music together and collaborating. She told him that they had become friends and he trusted her.” However, the insider denied that there was any “overlap” between Joe and Matty.

