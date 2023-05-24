 
Wednesday May 24, 2023
Shakria fans spark rumours she's dating Jimmy Butler after Gerard Pique split

Shakira's fans are linking her with Jimmy Butler amid rumours that Tom Cruise wants to date her.

After reports emerged that the Waka Waka singer has politely refused the Mission: Impossible star after he made advances to her, it has been claimed that she ditched the superstar for Butler.

Social media users started the speculation after the mother-of-three attended a game between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat.

Further fueling the rumours, the two started following each other on Instagram, claimed a fan account of the Columbian singer.

"Miami Heat player Jimmy Butler and Shakira both followed each other on Instagram after Shakira attended last night’s game," the Shakira fan account said.

The news left the singer’s fan in awe as they loved the idea of a possible romance between Shakira and Butler as one wrote, "Championship guaranteed.”

"we have never seen a playoff performer like 2023 Jimmy Butler. we're witnessing history in the making," one user quipped.

"I will be listening intently to tonight postgame locker room music," joked another.

To note, Butler is in a longtime relationship with girlfriend Kaitlin Nowak and even shares a daughter with her but his fans are convinced they have parted ways.

