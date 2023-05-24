Brittany Snow says ‘Pitch Perfect’ costar helped her amid ‘hardest’ mental struggle

In January, Brittany Snow applied for divorce from husband of two years Tyler Stanaland.

During a recent interview with Bustle, Brittany Snow spoke about her "hardest mental health challenge" and how she was unexpectedly supported by a friend who helped her recover and regain her well-being.

Four months after announcing their separation, Brittany Snow filed for divorce from her husband Tyler Stanaland in January of this year, marking the end of their two-year marriage.

Sharing her mental struggle, she said, “In the past year I went through probably the hardest mental health challenge I’ve ever faced. In one day, in a matter of hours, my life turned completely upside down,”

She continued, “A couple days later my grandmother passed away and I think everything I knew about mental health was tested.”

The actor shared that it was a co-star from Pitch Perfect that looked after her during the challenging time, “The last year has been really tricky for me, and one of the girls, I just, you know, opened up her door and I just fell down to the ground and just cried and laid there”.

“And she basically nursed me back to health for like four days. And it wasn’t the one that I thought was going to be able to do that, either.”

While Snow didn’t reveal which of her friends it was that helped her, some of the actresses that co-starred with her in Pitch Perfect are Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Anna Camp, Hailee Steinfeld, Shelley Regner, and Hana Mae Lee.