Wednesday May 24, 2023
Selena Gomez gets slammed for 'trying to act like Hailey Bieber'

Wednesday May 24, 2023

Selena Gomez returns to social media after a one month break
As Selena Gomez returned to social media after a month-long break and posted a series of glamorous pictures, she was bombarded with comments that claimed she was “trying to act like Hailey Bieber”.

The It Ain’t Me singer shared a series of snaps featuring her with her friends in Paris.

Selena was dressed in a dark blue turtleneck sweater paired with light blue ripped denim pants and a grey jacket for her recent photo shoot. Her sleek bun hairstyle was complemented by a pair of sunglasses and golden hoop earrings.

The founder of Rare Beauty was photographed sitting in a restaurant, where she posed for the camera and even made playful expressions by pouting and sticking her tongue out.

While many of Selena's fans admired her look and left positive comments, some of Hailey Bieber's fans suggested that Selena was trying to imitate the style and behaviour of the 26-year-old model.

Supporting Hailey Bieber, one user wrote, “#LeaveHaileyBieberAlone”

One angry user commented, “Why are you stealing Hailey's style to dress? Oh! I know, it’s because you and your team have a picture of Hailey on the wall for inspiration, right? JEALOUSY GIRL”.

Yet another user accused her of copying the model’s style, saying, “Trying to act like Hailey.”

Meanwhile, Gomez has completed the filming of the acclaimed Hulu crime satire Only Murders in the Building, which will premiere on August 8. 

