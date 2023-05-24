 
Wednesday May 24, 2023
Sunny Leone speaks at Cannes Film Festival ahead of Kennedy screening

Indian actor Sunny Leone said that it's had to change people's perceptions as she spoke at the Cannes Film Festival ahead of screening of the Indian movie "Kennedy".

According to Reuters, the actor said she knows the significance of being in a film that premieres at the Cannes Film Festival, and it's an experience no one can take from her.

Once one of the top adult film stars in the United States, Leone was on India's version of the reality television show "Big Brother" before she moved into film, a background that led to perceptions of her that she has had to fight against.

"At the end of the day, you're human and it's not a great feeling. But I understand their point of view as well. I come with a certain amount of baggage and it's hard to change people's perceptions," she said in an interview with Reuters.

"That's why 'Kennedy' means so much. And that's why - sorry, this is where I cry - and that's why having this film accepted here (at Cannes) is one of the most amazing things," said Leone.

"It's like, you can't say anything bad about this. You can't take this one away from me," the Canadian-born actor said.

"Kennedy," directed by Anurag Kashyap, follows a former police officer, played by Rahul Bhat, who is thought to be long dead while still operating for the corrupt system.

Kashyap, one of Bollywood's most influential filmmakers, has presented films at Cannes before in special screenings, including 2012's "Gangs of Wasseypur" and "Ugly" in 2013.

