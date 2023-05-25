 
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss death: New details emerge

New details surrounding Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' death confirm that he was sober at the night of his demise. 

The autopsy report of renowned dancer and television personality Stephen 'tWitch' Boss has shed new light on the circumstances surrounding his untimely death.

According to the autopsy report, it has been confirmed that the former So You Think You Can Dance contestant had no substances in his system at the time of his demise in December. 

This finding aligns with the earlier coroner's report, which revealed that Boss died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Following Boss's passing, his wife, Allison Holker Boss, expressed herself in an interview during that difficult period.

"Stephen had a captivating presence that brightened every room he entered. He cherished his family, friends, and community above all else, and leading with love and positivity was his guiding principle," expressed Holker Boss. 

"He was the rock of our family, an exceptional husband and father, and a source of inspiration for his fans."

Boss was 40 years old at the time of his death. The recent autopsy report reinforces this fact and confirms that there were no other injuries, substances, or factors contributing to the evaluation of his passing.

While the circumstances surrounding Boss' death are undeniably tragic, they highlight the importance of mental health within the entertainment industry and beyond. 

It is hoped that this unfortunate event will spur conversations and actions aimed at supporting individuals struggling with mental health and promoting mental well-being within the performing arts community.

The entertainment industry mourns the loss of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, a bright star whose light was extinguished far too soon. The impact of his loss will undoubtedly be felt for years to come, but his legacy as an influential and passionate dancer will remain forever.

