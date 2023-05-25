Ranbir Kapoor thinks THIS actor as ideal babysitter for Raha

Ranbir Kapoor calls' 'Raha his biggest blockbuster'

Ranbir Kapoor thinks Shah Rukh Khan will be an Ideal person to babysit his daughter Raha.

A video has been going viral featuring Ranbir where he talks about his experience of babysitting his daughter.

During the promotion of his latest released film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, the 40-year-old actor was asked to name an actor who would be ideal to babysit Raha.

In response, Ranbir stated: “I think Shah Rukh Khan will be a great babysitter. All he has to do is this (gesturing his signature open arms pose) and I am sure Raha will be very happy to see him doing that.”

The Rockstar actor is enjoying his fatherhood phase a lot. At numerous events, he has been noticed talking about the love he has for Raha.

As per News 18, he once said: “My first love has been the movies, but my biggest blockbuster has been my daughter that came at the end of the year.”

