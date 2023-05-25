 
Thursday May 25, 2023
Here’s what went down amid Matty Healy and Ice Spice controversy

Taylor Swift announced  her new collaboration with rapper Ice Spice amid a controversy surrounding her collab partner and rumoured boyfriend Matty Healy.

On Wednesday, May 24th, 2023, Swift shared that she is remixing her song Karma with Ice Spice, to be featured in the deluxe version of her Midnights album.

The new music release came a month after The 197f frontman offered an ‘almost apology’ to the Bronx-born rapper after he made a slew of offensive remarks at her expense.

In January 2023, Healy appeared on the podcast The Adam Friedland Show with the comedian and co-host Nick Mullen.

During the interview, the Chocolate singer mentioned that he tried to message rapper Ice Spice on Instagram. At that point, the co-hosts mocked her name and participated in racist insults towards Chinese, Hawaiian and Inuit people by doing mocking accents, via StyleCaster.

One of the hosts responded to Matty, “Inuit Spice Girl,” and continued “This chubby Chinese lady. ‘Yeah, I rap and [make] music.’ Do they talk like that? Do Inuits talk like that?” Though Matty didn’t participate, he did laugh along with the hosts.

Moreover, the podcast and comments came after she revealed that she was a big The 1975 fan, and has not commented on the incident.

The podcast has since been taken down on all podcast platforms but is currently still up on YouTube.

Following the backlash, the Somebody Else singer apologised to Ice Spice during The 1975 At Their Very Best tour.

“I just feel a bit bad, and I’m kind of a bit sorry if I’ve offended you,” Matty told the audience in Auckland, New Zealand. “Ice Spice, I’m sorry. It’s not because I’m annoyed that me joking got misconstrued. It’s because I don’t want Ice Spice to think I’m a dick. I love you, Ice Spice. I’m so sorry.”

