Cher shares insight into Tina Turner's final days in emotional interview

Cher shared insight into Tina Turner’s final days following her demise at age 83.

During an appearance on MSNBC's The Beat With Ari Melber, the Believe singer detailed her last visit to the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s home amid her illness.

Speaking of her late pal, Cher said, "I started going to visit her because I thought, 'I need to put this time into our friendship, so she knows we haven't forgotten her.”

“So we all took turns going and spending time with her and it made her happy,” she added of Tina, who had kidney failure and needed dialysis.

"She fought this sickness for such a long time and she was so strong as you think she would be, but I know towards the end, she told me once, she said, 'I'm really ready. I just don't want to put up with this anymore,'" the singer-actor recounted.

Cher said that despite her illness, Tina "was really happy" during her last days as she reflected on the first time she visited the late singer at her new house in Switzerland.

"She said, 'I can't spend too much time,' and then five hours later we were laughing like crazy and she wanted to get up and show everything she bought in the house," Cher said.

"... She was having a good time in spite of the fact that she was really sick and not wanting people to know about it,” she added.

A representative of the legendary singer revealed the heartbreaking news of the singer’s passing in an official statement.

"Tina Turner, the 'Queen of Rock 'n' Roll' has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland,” her representative said.

"With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model,” the statement added.