 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday May 25, 2023
By
Web Desk

Cher shares insight into Tina Turner's final days in emotional interview

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 25, 2023

Cher shares insight into Tina Turners final days in emotional interview
Cher shares insight into Tina Turner's final days in emotional interview 

Cher shared insight into Tina Turner’s final days following her demise at age 83.

During an appearance on MSNBC's The Beat With Ari Melber, the Believe singer detailed her last visit to the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s home amid her illness.

Speaking of her late pal, Cher said, "I started going to visit her because I thought, 'I need to put this time into our friendship, so she knows we haven't forgotten her.”

“So we all took turns going and spending time with her and it made her happy,” she added of Tina, who had kidney failure and needed dialysis.

"She fought this sickness for such a long time and she was so strong as you think she would be, but I know towards the end, she told me once, she said, 'I'm really ready. I just don't want to put up with this anymore,'" the singer-actor recounted.

Cher said that despite her illness, Tina "was really happy" during her last days as she reflected on the first time she visited the late singer at her new house in Switzerland.

"She said, 'I can't spend too much time,' and then five hours later we were laughing like crazy and she wanted to get up and show everything she bought in the house," Cher said.

"... She was having a good time in spite of the fact that she was really sick and not wanting people to know about it,” she added.

A representative of the legendary singer revealed the heartbreaking news of the singer’s passing in an official statement.

"Tina Turner, the 'Queen of Rock 'n' Roll' has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland,” her representative said.

"With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model,” the statement added.

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian on her ‘amazing experience’ in Japan where no one recognizes her

Kim Kardashian on her ‘amazing experience’ in Japan where no one recognizes her

Kim Kardashian to overshadow sisters in latest season of ‘The Kardashians’ video

Kim Kardashian to overshadow sisters in latest season of ‘The Kardashians’
Here’s what went down amid Matty Healy and Ice Spice controversy

Here’s what went down amid Matty Healy and Ice Spice controversy
Joe Jonas discusses his short-lived relationship with ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift

Joe Jonas discusses his short-lived relationship with ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift
Priyanka Chopra shares action-packed BTS video from Citadel: Watch video

Priyanka Chopra shares action-packed BTS video from Citadel: Watch
Tom Hanks angry Cannes appearance: Expert reveals what really happened

Tom Hanks angry Cannes appearance: Expert reveals what really happened
Kim Kardashian tears up discussing Kanye West promoting ‘insane narrative’ about her video

Kim Kardashian tears up discussing Kanye West promoting ‘insane narrative’ about her
‘Feminist’ Emma Watson dragged for supporting ‘abuser’ Brad Pitt

‘Feminist’ Emma Watson dragged for supporting ‘abuser’ Brad Pitt
Hasan Minhaj joins ‘It Ends With Us’ cast with Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni

Hasan Minhaj joins ‘It Ends With Us’ cast with Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni
Oprah Winfrey remembers 'forever goddess' of Rock 'n' Roll, Tina Turner after death

Oprah Winfrey remembers 'forever goddess' of Rock 'n' Roll, Tina Turner after death

Bad Bunny getting to know Kendall Jenner more by spending time with her family video

Bad Bunny getting to know Kendall Jenner more by spending time with her family

Tina Turner dubbed as ‘once-in-a-generation talent’ by Joe Biden in tribute

Tina Turner dubbed as ‘once-in-a-generation talent’ by Joe Biden in tribute