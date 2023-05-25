Taylor Swift spotted with boyfriend Matty Healy in NYC

Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Matty Healy were spotted kissing in a public display of affection during night with their friends in NYC.

According to PEOPLE, the couple was spotted at Zero Bond in downtown New York City on Wednesday.



The publication reported that Swift and Healy 34 spent time with a group of friends, including Zoë Kravitz, Margaret Qualley and her fiancé, Jack Antonoff.

"Taylor and Matty were kissing," the outlet quoted a source as saying.

The couple's representatives declined requests for comments.

The report came after the pair were photographed leaving the Electric Lady Studios in Greenwich Village a few days ago.

The musicians were joined at the studio by several other stars, including Qualley, 28, and Antonoff, 39, as well as Kendrick Lamar and Florence Welch.

"Taylor is happy. She's very focused on her tour but is enjoying hanging out with Matty when she is off," said a source speaking to PEOPLE.