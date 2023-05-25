 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday May 25, 2023
By
Web Desk

Taylor Swift spotted with boyfriend Matty Healy in NYC

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 25, 2023

Taylor Swift spotted with boyfriend Matty Healy in NYC

Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Matty Healy were spotted kissing in a public display of affection during night with their friends in NYC.

According to PEOPLE, the couple was spotted at Zero Bond in downtown New York City on Wednesday.

The publication reported that Swift and Healy 34 spent time with a group of friends, including Zoë Kravitz, Margaret Qualley and her fiancé, Jack Antonoff. 

"Taylor and Matty were kissing," the outlet quoted a source as saying.

The couple's representatives declined requests for comments. 

The report came after the pair were photographed leaving the Electric Lady Studios in Greenwich Village a few days ago.

The musicians were joined at the studio by several other stars, including Qualley, 28, and Antonoff, 39, as well as Kendrick Lamar and Florence Welch.

"Taylor is happy. She's very focused on her tour but is enjoying hanging out with Matty when she is off," said a source speaking to PEOPLE.

More From Entertainment:

Margot Robbie starrer 'Barbie' new trailer out video

Margot Robbie starrer 'Barbie' new trailer out
Sam Smith sparks backlash as he cancels his Birmingham and Glasgow concerts

Sam Smith sparks backlash as he cancels his Birmingham and Glasgow concerts
New pictures of former member of Le Sserafim Kim Garam have been revealed

New pictures of former member of Le Sserafim Kim Garam have been revealed
Blackpink’s Rosé reveals five essential items always available in her bag

Blackpink’s Rosé reveals five essential items always available in her bag
Fans of BTS upset over Suga’s overseas schedule being leaked

Fans of BTS upset over Suga’s overseas schedule being leaked
Kim Kardashian says Kanye West 'sex tape belittling' has increased 'psoriasis outbreaks' video

Kim Kardashian says Kanye West 'sex tape belittling' has increased 'psoriasis outbreaks'
Kate Middleton stuns in pink while visiting The Foundling Museum

Kate Middleton stuns in pink while visiting The Foundling Museum
Ricky Gervais 'unbelievable' liver cancer threat that took his breath

Ricky Gervais 'unbelievable' liver cancer threat that took his breath
Fans of Tina Turner turn angry at Beyonce and Jay Z for mocking her abuse in song

Fans of Tina Turner turn angry at Beyonce and Jay Z for mocking her abuse in song
Audience reactions to Tina Turner’s death during ‘Tina Turner The Musical’ revealed

Audience reactions to Tina Turner’s death during ‘Tina Turner The Musical’ revealed
Gal Gadot says she will work in next Barbie movie

Gal Gadot says she will work in next Barbie movie
Ryan Gosling reveals how Margot Robbie treated him on 'Barbie' set

Ryan Gosling reveals how Margot Robbie treated him on 'Barbie' set