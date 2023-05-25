 
Billie Eilish attracts massive praise as she displays rarely-seen tattoo

Singing sensation Billie Eilish mesmerised fans as she displayed her rarely-seen tattoo in low-rise jeans and coolest tee, attracting massive praise from her admirers.

The Bad Guy hitmaker displayed a large dragon inking on her body. The tattoo that really caught fans' attention, with dozens commenting "cool tatt" and "love the dragon".

The award-winning artist has never discussed the inspiration behind her dragon artwork but the mythical creature represents power, wisdom, and strength.

The 21-year-old musician looked smashing in her famous style as she left her dark hair in a voluminous blow-dry and her makeup was simple and radiant, emphasising her piercing blue eyes.

The Happier Than Ever singer rocked one of her coolest looks as she shared a video of herself sitting at a desk, wearing a fitted Cherubs from the Sistine Madonna printed top and a pair of low-rise jeans cinched in at the waist with a rainbow-striped belt.

The songstress's dragon body art is her second tattoo. She got her first, her middle name ‘Eilish’, etched in the middle of her chest when she was 18, one day after she won big at the Grammy Awards.

Eilish then got fairies tattooed on her left hand in late 2021, describing them as "sweet little guardian angel fairies" and citing the inspiration as her favorite childhood book, Fairyopolis by Cicely Mary Barker.

