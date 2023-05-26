 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday May 26, 2023
By
Web Desk

Tina Turner told Oprah Winfrey she knew her end was near before death

By
Web Desk

Friday May 26, 2023

Tina Turner told Oprah Winfrey she knew her end was near before death
Tina Turner told Oprah Winfrey she knew her end was near before death 

Oprah Winfrey revealed her late friend and legendary singer Tina Turner told her she was “ready” to go before she passed away “peacefully” at age 83 after prolong illness.

Discussing the death of the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll, the famed talk show host along with Gayle King recalled their reactions when they heard of Turner’s death.

During an appearance on CBS Mornings, King said, "We keep hearing that song, ‘What's Love Got To Do With It,' when it comes to Tina Turner.”

“I don’t know anybody who didn't love her. We've all known Tina wasn't doing well, but still when you get the news, it was a shock," she added.

To this, Winfrey said, "It was a blow, it was a blow. I was certainly aware that she was ill but I had seen her in 2019 and gone to visit her in the hospital and she had said to me then that she was actually ready to go, meaning, ready to leave the planet.”

“I expected then that was going to be the last time that I saw her,” Winfrey recounted.

Turner suffered from a number of health issues, including kidney failure, intestinal cancer, and strokes. However, her husband Erwin Bach was there for her in her most difficult days.

Hailing the late singer’s husband, Winfrey noted, "I just have to say that her husband, Erwin Bach, is the most extraordinary person I’ve ever known."

"I mean, he literally willed her to live and she's been through, you know, one health crisis after another,” Winfrey said as King added, "She just kept coming back.”

A representative of the legendary singer revealed the heartbreaking news of the singer’s passing in an official statement.

"Tina Turner, the 'Queen of Rock 'n' Roll' has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland,” her representative said.

"With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model,” the statement added.

More From Entertainment:

Tina Turner 'great danger' cause of death revealed: Read video

Tina Turner 'great danger' cause of death revealed: Read
Khloe Kardashian shares 'hard' reason she named son THIS moniker video

Khloe Kardashian shares 'hard' reason she named son THIS moniker
Missing actor Jefferson Machado found dead

Missing actor Jefferson Machado found dead
Billie Eilish attracts massive praise as she displays rarely-seen tattoo

Billie Eilish attracts massive praise as she displays rarely-seen tattoo
Ashley Johnson files restraining order against ex-boyfriend

Ashley Johnson files restraining order against ex-boyfriend

Jennifer Aniston mourns the death of Tina Turner

Jennifer Aniston mourns the death of Tina Turner
Margot Robbie starrer 'Barbie' new trailer out video

Margot Robbie starrer 'Barbie' new trailer out
Sam Smith sparks backlash as he cancels his Birmingham and Glasgow concerts

Sam Smith sparks backlash as he cancels his Birmingham and Glasgow concerts
Taylor Swift spotted with boyfriend Matty Healy in NYC

Taylor Swift spotted with boyfriend Matty Healy in NYC
New pictures of former member of Le Sserafim Kim Garam have been revealed

New pictures of former member of Le Sserafim Kim Garam have been revealed
Blackpink’s Rosé reveals five essential items always available in her bag

Blackpink’s Rosé reveals five essential items always available in her bag
Fans of BTS upset over Suga’s overseas schedule being leaked

Fans of BTS upset over Suga’s overseas schedule being leaked