Friday May 26, 2023
By
Web Desk

Tina Turner 'great danger' cause of death revealed: Read

By
Web Desk

Friday May 26, 2023

Tina Turner had realised her time on earth was limited, a month before her demise.

The singer knew she was in “great danger” due to a kidney disease.

“My kidneys are victims of my not realising [sic] that my high blood pressure should have been treated with conventional medicine,” she shared on Instagram on March 9.

“I have put myself in great danger by refusing to face the reality that I need daily, lifelong therapy with medication. For far too long I believed that my body was an untouchable and indestructible bastion.”

Meanwhile, Turner gave special message to her fans during her last public appearance.

Speaking to her fans in November 2021, the singer urged her admirers to 'keep on rocking.'

“Hi, everybody, it was really special when I heard that the Hall of Fame was giving me a trophy,” Turner said in the video as she sat next to piano.

“If they’re still giving me awards at 81, I must have done something right. Yeah, this is mine, only I don’t care of you now,” she said with a laugh.

“I’m very happy to have this and to have achieved this Rock and Roll Hall of Fame,” she concluded while holding the statue. “It’s great. Thank you.”

Tina Turner has passed away at the age of 83 after a long illness. The singer breathed her last in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland.

Her spokesperson said: "Tina Turner, the 'Queen of Rock 'n' Roll' died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland.

"With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model."

