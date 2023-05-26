 
Friday May 26, 2023
Mel B confirms Victoria Beckham's return to Spice Girls after 11 years

Friday May 26, 2023

Mel B confirms Victoria Beckham's return to Spice Girls after 11 years

Mel B confirmed Victoria Beckham's return to Spice Girls for an upcoming project, the details of which are being kept under wraps.

The 47-year-old singer spilt to The Sun that all “five girls” including Mel C, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell, are coming together for the first time in 11 years for their new project.

Mel B refused to share any kind of details about the project, however, she did say that fans of the group can expect an announcement anytime soon.

The English singer said that their fans and followers are “really going to love” what the group is putting together for them.

She told the publication, “My theory is that if I say it enough, it will happen. But actually we are planning on releasing a statement.”

“What that is, I can't say right now because we're just finishing off perfecting what we're going to be doing together, all five of us, but it's going to be something that the fans are really going to love,” she added.

Mel B was then asked how the girls convinced Victoria to re-join, noting that she has previously turned down rumours about her returning to the group.

Responding to the question, the singer said that it was not about convincing her as they have “kind of always been in contact.”

“It's not like none of us are speaking together, we've all got a group WhatsApp, but it's just about timing,” she added.

“She was really busy doing her fashion line and supporting David with his moves and his career and obviously she's got a bunch of kids so it's just about finding the right time and we've managed to do that so there should be an announcement pretty soon.”

