Friday May 26, 2023
Rachel Brosnahan lauds flawless ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ finale

In the series finale of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" titled "Four Minutes," Rachel Brosnahan, who has received numerous awards for her role as Midge, delivers a powerful last performance on "The Gordon Ford Show."

Despite the show's policy against featuring employees, Midge appears as the resident lady writer, accompanied by host Gordon Ford (played by Reid Scott). During the performance, Midge contemplates a daring and potentially risky decision, with Susie, her manager, supporting her.

With just four minutes left before a commercial break, Midge seizes the moment and delivers an inspiring and heartfelt set, expressing her desire for a fulfilling life and breaking societal rules. 

The audience, including Midge's parents and ex-husband, witnesses her remarkable performance, leading Ford to dub her "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."

Speaking to Variety Brosnahan reflects on her experience playing Midge over the five seasons and how her approach to the character has evolved. Midge's confidence and comfort in her new stage of life are evident, as she embraces her comedic talents and refuses to let opportunities slip away.

The series highlights the deep friendship and love story between Midge and Susie, emphasising the impact they have on each other's lives and aspirations.

The final scene, featuring the iconic line "Tits Up," was emotional for the cast, particularly Brosnahan and Alex Borstein, who play Midge and Susie, Brosnahan told Variety.

“It was emotional for everyone. But it was really special because we got to close out the chapter together with almost every part of the family, and almost everyone who had been there on the show over multiple seasons. We had to land the plane together, have our big feelings together and say goodbye to this thing that has changed all our lives. It was the perfect way to end.”

